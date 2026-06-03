Marcos appoints Lino Cayetano as new PTV-4 chief

The appointment was confirmed Wednesday by Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez, who cited Cayetano's experience in media, business and government service.

“I am happy to announce that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed former Taguig City Mayor Lino Edgardo Cayetano as the new General Manager of PTV 4, vice Maria Lourdes Fagar,” Gomez said in a message to reporters.

Gomez also thanked Fagar for her service and expressed confidence that Cayetano's background would help guide the network amid changes in the multimedia landscape.

Before entering politics, Cayetano worked as a television director for several programs on ABS-CBN. He later served as mayor of Taguig City, representative of the city's 2nd District, and barangay chairman of Fort Bonifacio.

Cayetano takes over a network facing a number of challenges, including concerns over aging broadcast equipment and infrastructure. PTV-4 has also been the subject of allegations involving corruption, ghost projects and budget mismanagement raised by former broadcaster Mike Abe.