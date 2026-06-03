House expels Barzaga over repeated disruptions

The House of Representatives voted to expel Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. following a recommendation from the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

“The Committee approved a recommendation to impose the penalty of expulsion from office on Barzaga pursuant to Section 16, paragraph 3, Article VI of the Constitution, Section 142, Rule XX of the Rules of the House of Representatives, and Section 52(b)(5), Rule IX of the Committee Rules,” House Ethics Committee Chairperson Rep. JC Abalos reported.

Earlier in the session, Barzaga acknowledged that expulsion was a possibility after the committee's recommendation following weeks of investigation into his social media activity.

“Since it’s my last day in Congress, so I’m saying my goodbyes to my fellow colleagues. And I’m telling them not to steal so much,” Barzaga said.

The accusations stemmed from multiple incidents in 2025 in which Barzaga posted altered images of House leaders on social media, livestreamed from inside the session hall, engaged in sarcastic commentary toward colleagues, and repeatedly disputed House proceedings.

The expulsion followed the approval of a complaint filed by Deputy Speaker Janette Garin, who accused Barzaga of disruptive behavior during House proceedings and of spreading disinformation against fellow lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation is set to file charges against Barzaga over a social media post accusing the agency of plotting an assassination during the May 12 Senate incident.

The Commission on Elections said around P200 million would be needed to conduct a special election in Cavite's 4th District following Barzaga's expulsion.

The district has 437,730 registered voters.