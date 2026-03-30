CAAP places all operated airports on heightened alert

Last year, it recorded 505,511 passengers during the same period, representing an estimated 7 to 10 percent growth in passenger traffic.

CAAP has directed all area and airport managers to implement heightened operational readiness measures, including increased deployment of personnel, stricter security protocols, and continuous monitoring of passenger movement to ensure safe and efficient airport operations nationwide.

Additionally, help desks will be set up in key airports to assist passengers with travel-related concerns, in coordination with airlines and other government agencies, to minimize potential disruptions and ensure a seamless travel journey.

“We want to assure the public that all CAAP-operated airports are fully prepared to handle the surge in passenger volume, with measures in place to ensure safe, smooth, and convenient travel for all,” said CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario.

CAAP also reminded travelers to arrive at the airport at least two to three hours before their scheduled departure, check real-time flight updates with their respective airlines, and ensure that all travel documents are prepared in advance.