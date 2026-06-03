Alexa Ilacad takes on boldest role yet in 'Miss Behave'

For Alexa, the project goes beyond entertainment, carrying a message for those who have endured similar experiences.

“We made it with so much heart and pure intentions,” she shared. “This is for the victims and survivors of such incidents.”

Known for taking on a variety of roles throughout her career, Alexa said Miss Behave challenged her to embrace a stronger side of herself.

“One thing about me is that I’ve always been a fighter,” she said. “And now, I can say that I’ve become braver. For this project, I had to be fearless. If I was going to do it, it had to be all in.”

Director Ivan Andrew Payawal believes the series will resonate with audiences because of its timely themes.

“The issues that we are tackling are happening in real life,” he said. “Our show is a safe zone for everybody.”

Joining Alexa in the cast are Xyriel Manabat, Reign Parani, Andi Abaya, Rans Rifol, JC Alcantara, Akira Morishita, Raven Rigor, Zach Castañeda, LA Santos, and Zach Guerrero.

Blending suspense, empowerment, and social commentary, Miss Behaveshines a spotlight on the realities many women face while exploring courage, solidarity, and the fight to reclaim one’s voice.