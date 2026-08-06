"Sa panahon ngayon na ang daming kaguluhan sa mundo at watak-watak ang bansa dahil sa magulong pulitika, at least for a few hours during the last few nights, nagkaisa po ang mga Pilipino," Go said.

"Filipinos from all walks of life watched every serve, every rally, and every match point, and every winning moment that brought many Filipinos to tears. Truly, Alex Eala makes us proud to be Filipinos again," he added.

Go manifested his co-sponsorship of a Senate resolution congratulating Eala after she defeated World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, to become the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour singles title.

He also filed Senate Resolution No. 561 commending Eala for her championship victory. Earlier, he authored Senate Resolution No. 493 recognizing Eala's historic Wimbledon campaign, where she became the first Filipina to win a women's singles main-draw match and the first Filipino in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament.

Go described Eala's success as the result of years of discipline and sacrifice, recalling that she left home at a young age to train abroad.

"She left the comfort of home at an early age to train abroad, dedicating countless hours to practice while making sacrifices that many people never see. Behind every championship point were years of exhausting training sessions," he said.

The senator also congratulated Eala's family, coaches, the Philippine Tennis Association led by Rep. Eric Olivarez and Secretary General John Rey Tiangco, as well as the Philippine Sports Commission headed by Chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio.

"May her story continue to inspire generations of Filipinos to dream boldly, work tirelessly, and proudly raise the Philippine flag in every arena of the world," Go said.