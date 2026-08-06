Despite the rise in joblessness, total employment reached 50.66 million in June, higher than the 50.47 million recorded a year ago and 49.63 million in May.

The employment rate, however, eased to 95.1 percent from 96.3 percent in June 2025 and 95.2 percent in May 2026.

The Services sector remained the country’s largest employment driver, accounting for 62.7 percent of total jobs, followed by Agriculture at 20 percent and Industry at 17.3 percent.

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles remained the biggest employment subsector with a 19.6-percent share, followed by agriculture and forestry at 17.7 percent and construction at 9.7 percent.

Among industries, accommodation and food service activities recorded the largest annual employment increase, adding 481,000 workers, followed by administrative and support services with 456,000 and public administration and defense with 440,000.

However, several sectors posted declines, led by wholesale and retail trade, which shed around 903,000 jobs, while fishing and aquaculture lost 467,000 workers.

Underemployment also remained elevated, with 6.11 million Filipinos looking for additional work hours, another job, or better employment opportunities. The underemployment rate stood at 12.1 percent in June, up from 11.4 percent a year earlier.

The PSA said the labor force participation rate reached 65.1 percent, representing 53.25 million Filipinos aged 15 and above who were either employed or seeking work.