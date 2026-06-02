Andrea Brown claps back at Enrique Gil’s basher

“Hi everyone, I’ve been quiet for a while, but I’ll share what I know and what I’ve been told about Quen and Andrea Brown. It started when Quen hit her up around June 2025 on Andrea’s original now-banned TikTok account. Quen was attracted to her provocative posts and thirst traps,” the hater recently posted.

“Let me confirm: Quen and Andrea Brown had been living together at Q’s place. She was supposed to graduate Senior High School at Trace this year, but after moving into Quen’s house, she switched to studying from home before eventually transferring to a different school near Q’s home,” she added.

Her relentless bashing has now crossed over the fence, as she has dragged Brown into her equation of deep-seated hatred.

“I’ve been sparing you, ‘Drea,’ so don’t test me. Your so-called ‘talents’ and ‘swag’ are nothing but self-delusion. Strip away Quen, and you’re left with absolutely nothing worth talking about. Your biggest talent is clinging to Quen and calling it an achievement,” she said.

Infuriated, Brown clapped back: “ppl here are so insecure u really think u can surpass my swag and talent? i can sing i can dance and i have so many medals.”

Seemingly unperturbed, the basher warned: “So don’t even try to cross that line with me. I’ve known Quen long before you were born. You might want to reflect on your place in all of this because I am sure losing an ‘unwanted baby’ recently was soooo heartbreaking and disappointing to Quen.”

In the end, the basher suggested: “Focus on your online schooling at Quen’s home. You might even collect a few more medals to hang around your neck and take photos with the iPhone Quen gave you. At least then you’ll be doing something that starts to repay him for paying your tuition fees.”

Who is this basher of Gil who seems to know him inside and out?

Alexa Ilacad gets out of her comfort zone

If there’s one thing Alexa Ilacad has achieved for her latest project, Miss Behave, an original series on iWant, it is getting out of her comfort zone.

In terms of her character Marla, Ilacad explored some new paths in order to give her role grit and growth.