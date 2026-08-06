The hotel has also surpassed 5,000 guest reviews on Booking.com, earning a 9.1 out of 10 rating in less than five months of operations.

“Hotel101-Madrid stands as the perfected global prototype for Hotel101 Global — a fully calibrated business model now ready for hyper-scaling,” DoubleDragon said.

DoubleDragon is scaling up its hospitality portfolio this year with the opening of 2,229 additional hotel rooms across Madrid, Davao, Cebu and Niseko, Japan, marking its largest annual room expansion.

The company said this year will also be the year it begins generating high volumes of recurring revenues from its combined portfolio of hotels, community malls, industrial warehouses and office buildings.

Its existing Hotel101 properties in Manila and Bonifacio Global City continue to post high occupancy rates, providing a stable domestic base as the company expands its international operations.

DoubleDragon also sees the overseas expansion of Hotel101 as contributing to the Philippine economy by generating U.S. dollar inflows over the long term.

The company noted that Hotel101 became the first Filipino hotel chain to operate overseas this year, following the Nasdaq listing of its U.S. subsidiary in 2025.