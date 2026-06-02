Vertiv’s AI twin play

Vertiv has introduced a production-grade digital twin capability for its SmartRun infrastructure platform, designed to help data center operators plan, simulate and validate AI facilities before deployment.
The system integrates with NVIDIA Omniverse DSX and allows power, cooling and control systems to be modeled as a single environment, reducing design changes, lowering integration risks and accelerating deployment. Vertiv said the technology is part of its broader roadmap to make AI factory infrastructure more configurable, repeatable and simulation-ready.
“AI infrastructure can no longer be planned one compute generation at a time,” said Scott Armul, Vertiv chief product and technology officer. NVIDIA vice president Vladimir Troy said the integration will help customers evaluate infrastructure choices earlier and prepare for future generations of accelerated computing. Vertiv will showcase the SmartRun digital twin at Computex Taipei 2026.