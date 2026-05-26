Jensen Huang teases NVIDIA Taipei HQ reveal

NVIDIA is set to bring its latest artificial intelligence and accelerated computing technologies to the spotlight during NVIDIA GTC Taipei at COMPUTEX 2026, where developers, researchers, and industry leaders will gather to discuss AI infrastructure, robotics, autonomous systems, and next-generation computing.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Taipei Music Center on 1 June, where he is also expected to provide updates on NVIDIA's planned Taipei headquarters.

Ahead of the event, Huang met with developers and industry partners in Taipei and highlighted the scale of NVIDIA's upcoming Vera Rubin systems, which he described as "probably the largest product launch in the history of Taiwan," involving nearly two million parts and around 150 ecosystem partners in the country.

NVIDIA also entered COMPUTEX week fresh off several Best Choice Awards wins, including recognition for its Vera Rubin NVL72 AI supercomputer, Jetson Thor edge AI platform, and Alpamayo autonomous vehicle development platform.

The company said its latest technologies are designed to support AI factories, robotics, physical AI, and nextgeneration autonomous systems while improving performance, scalability, and energy efficiency.