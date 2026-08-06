The proposal was raised during the joint meeting of the PSAC Education and Jobs Sector Group and Digital Infrastructure Sector Group at Malacañang, as business leaders warned that delays in AI preparation could limit the country’s ability to compete in the global economy.

PSAC Strategic Convenor and Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said the Philippines already has the National AI Strategy, but the challenge now is turning plans into action.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology of the future—it is already changing the way people work, learn, and do business today,” Aboitiz said.

“Our priority is to make sure every Filipino has the opportunity to benefit from AI by creating better jobs, developing new skills, and strengthening industries that will drive long-term economic growth,” he added.

The proposed task force will focus on three key areas: AI education and workforce training, technology infrastructure and research, and policies that encourage responsible AI use.

PSAC also urged the release of P650 million from the Higher Education Development Fund to expand AI upskilling programs in colleges and universities beginning in 2026.

The council said AI adoption should extend beyond large companies, allowing students, workers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs to use the technology to improve productivity and create new opportunities.