Powered by Gemini 3.6 Flash, the AI agent integrates with Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets and Calendar to perform repetitive tasks under user supervision.

Spark can organize travel itineraries, monitor appointments, summarize event RSVPs, draft customer replies, track subscriptions, analyze spending and even adapt to a user's writing style when composing emails.

Google said users remain in control at all times, choosing which apps Spark can access and approving sensitive actions such as sending emails or making purchases.

The launch marks Google's latest push toward AI agents capable of completing tasks autonomously instead of simply responding to prompts.