Google has launched Gemini Spark in the Philippines, introducing an always-on artificial intelligence agent that can automate routine digital tasks such as managing emails, organizing schedules and tracking expenses.
Initially available to Google AI Ultra subscribers and rolling out to Google AI Pro users in the coming weeks, Gemini Spark works in the background using Google's cloud infrastructure, even when a device is offline.
Powered by Gemini 3.6 Flash, the AI agent integrates with Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets and Calendar to perform repetitive tasks under user supervision.
Spark can organize travel itineraries, monitor appointments, summarize event RSVPs, draft customer replies, track subscriptions, analyze spending and even adapt to a user's writing style when composing emails.
Google said users remain in control at all times, choosing which apps Spark can access and approving sensitive actions such as sending emails or making purchases.
The launch marks Google's latest push toward AI agents capable of completing tasks autonomously instead of simply responding to prompts.