Over 37,000 Ilokano households to receive rice assistance

Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos said the program is intended to reach residents across all municipalities, particularly those in low-income sectors. She noted that the initiative was introduced under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. prior to the current situation, but remains relevant as communities continue to face economic strain.

Vice Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, meanwhile, encouraged residents to also access livelihood programs offered by the provincial government, saying these could help supplement income.

One of the beneficiaries, Allan J. Narag, a tricycle driver from Laoag City, said the rice assistance would help ease daily expenses.

Provincial officials said distribution has already been carried out in Laoag City, Batac City, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Paoay, Bacarra, and Vintar. The rollout is expected to continue in other towns in the coming weeks.