POCO serves up budget tablet

POCO has expanded its tablet lineup in the Philippines with the launch of the POCO Pad C1, a budget-friendly device designed for entertainment, productivity and everyday use. The tablet features a 9.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 processor and a slim metal unibody design.
The Pad C1 packs a 7,600mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse charging support. It runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and includes features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search and Xiaomi Interconnectivity for seamless cross-device experiences. The device is available with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD.
Available starting 1 June, the POCO Pad C1 is priced at P8,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant during the early-bird promo period and P9,999 for the Shopee-exclusive 6GB+128GB model. The introductory offers run until 15 June through POCO’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.