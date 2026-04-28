Breathe easier

Xiaomi has launched its AIoT Wellness campaign in the Philippines, positioning its latest smart home devices as a “health shield” for indoor environments amid changing weather patterns and rising allergens. The campaign focuses on “Total Indoor Air Management,” combining the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Xiaomi Smart Dehumidifier Lite to maintain clean air and balanced humidity levels in homes.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 features a five-sensor system that monitors air quality in real time, with an LCD display showing conditions inside the home. Xiaomi said the device can clear a standard room in as fast as 3.5 minutes and remove up to 99.9 percent of common allergens and odors. Complementing it, the Xiaomi Smart Dehumidifier Lite manages moisture with an 8L daily capacity and a quiet sleep mode designed for bedrooms and nurseries.