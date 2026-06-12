Xiaomi 17T Series puts storytelling at heart of mobile photography

The Xiaomi 17T Series is putting storytelling at the center of smartphone photography, introducing features designed to capture emotion and movement instead of just perfectly composed images.
Leading the experience is the Leica 5X Telephoto lens, which allows users to create cleaner compositions, isolate subjects and produce natural-looking portraits with DSLR-style depth. Xiaomi said the lens helps eliminate background distractions while delivering sharper travel, street and portrait photography from a comfortable distance.
The smartphone also introduces Leica Live Moment, a feature that records the moments immediately before and after the shutter is pressed, preserving subtle expressions, movement and atmosphere that traditional still photos often miss. By combining advanced optics with dynamic capture technology, the Xiaomi 17T Series aims to transform everyday snapshots into richer visual stories.
The Xiaomi 17T Series is now available through Xiaomi’s official online channels and authorized stores nationwide.