Xiaomi 17T Series puts storytelling at heart of mobile photography

The Xiaomi 17T Series is putting storytelling at the center of smartphone photography, introducing features designed to capture emotion and movement instead of just perfectly composed images.

Leading the experience is the Leica 5X Telephoto lens, which allows users to create cleaner compositions, isolate subjects and produce natural-looking portraits with DSLR-style depth. Xiaomi said the lens helps eliminate background distractions while delivering sharper travel, street and portrait photography from a comfortable distance.