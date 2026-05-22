Xiaomi launches REDMI A7 Pro

The REDMI A7 Pro features a 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 800 nits and Wet Touch Technology 2.0 for improved responsiveness even with damp fingers. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery that Xiaomi said can last more than two days on a single charge, alongside an octa-core processor, UFS 2.2 storage and support for up to 8GB RAM expansion. The smartphone also debuts Xiaomi HyperOS 3 on the REDMI A Series, bringing features such as Google Gemini integration and Circle to Search.