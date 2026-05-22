Xiaomi launches REDMI A7 Pro

Xiaomi has launched the REDMI A7 Pro in the Philippines, marking the first Pro model under the REDMI A Series lineup and targeting users looking for affordable everyday smartphone performance.
The REDMI A7 Pro features a 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 800 nits and Wet Touch Technology 2.0 for improved responsiveness even with damp fingers. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery that Xiaomi said can last more than two days on a single charge, alongside an octa-core processor, UFS 2.2 storage and support for up to 8GB RAM expansion. The smartphone also debuts Xiaomi HyperOS 3 on the REDMI A Series, bringing features such as Google Gemini integration and Circle to Search.
For photography, the device carries a 13MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera with night mode support and AI-powered editing tools. The REDMI A7 Pro is available in Black, Mist Blue and Palm Green color options. Xiaomi said the 4GB + 64GB variant will retail for a promo price of P5,599, while the 4GB + 128GB model will sell for P6,599 from 22 May to 30 June.