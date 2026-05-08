Portable charging gets smarter, slimmer, faster

For content creators and heavy phone users, Xiaomi introduced the Magnetic Power Bank 10000 with Built-in Stand, which magnetically attaches to compatible phones while doubling as a stand for filming, streaming, and video calls.

Meanwhile, the Ultra-thin Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh focuses on portability, weighing just 98 grams and offering wireless charging without adding bulk.

Completing the lineup is the Xiaomi 67W Power Bank 10000 with Integrated Cable, designed for users who frequently forget charging cables. The built-in USB-C cable also functions as a carrying strap.

Xiaomi said the new lineup reflects changing user habits, with consumers increasingly demanding portable charging solutions tailored to specific routines rather than one-size-fits-all devices.