Portable charging gets smarter, slimmer, faster

Xiaomi has unveiled its Power Bank Series 2026, offering four models designed for different mobile lifestyles — from creators and travelers to office workers and everyday commuters.
Leading the lineup is the Xiaomi 212W HyperCharge Power Bank 24500mAh, aimed at users carrying multiple devices such as laptops and smartphones. The model supports up to 140W output through USB-C and can charge several devices simultaneously.
For content creators and heavy phone users, Xiaomi introduced the Magnetic Power Bank 10000 with Built-in Stand, which magnetically attaches to compatible phones while doubling as a stand for filming, streaming, and video calls.
Meanwhile, the Ultra-thin Magnetic Power Bank 5000mAh focuses on portability, weighing just 98 grams and offering wireless charging without adding bulk.
Completing the lineup is the Xiaomi 67W Power Bank 10000 with Integrated Cable, designed for users who frequently forget charging cables. The built-in USB-C cable also functions as a carrying strap.
Xiaomi said the new lineup reflects changing user habits, with consumers increasingly demanding portable charging solutions tailored to specific routines rather than one-size-fits-all devices.