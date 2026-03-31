Xiaomi drops prices

Xiaomi is bringing back its Xiaomi Fan Festival 2026 to the Philippines, headlined by a Super Brand Day Mega Sale from 7 to 8 April, offering discounts across smartphones, entertainment devices, and smart home products.

Anchored on the theme “Smart Living, Made Yours,” the campaign highlights Xiaomi’s expanding ecosystem, with deals of up to 44 percent off and price cuts of up to P4,000 on select POCO devices. Among the offers, the Xiaomi TV A 32-inch 2026 HD Google TV is priced at P7,599, while the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra (16GB+512GB) retails at P99,999. The Xiaomi Pad 8 (8GB+128GB) is also available at P18,999.