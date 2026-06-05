Xiaomi launches 6.6 bargains

Xiaomi is offering discounts of up to P6,000 on selected smartphones, tablets, TVs and smart home devices as part of its 6.6 Sale running on Lazada from 1 to 8 June and on Shopee from 1 to 6 June.

Among the biggest deals is the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro 12GB+512GB, which drops to P39,999 from P45,999. Other featured offers include the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G 12GB+512GB at P26,499, the Xiaomi TV A Pro 43-inch 2026 Google TV at P16,999, and the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite at P5,999. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40 is also on sale for P9,999.