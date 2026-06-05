Xiaomi launches 6.6 bargains

Xiaomi is offering discounts of up to P6,000 on selected smartphones, tablets, TVs and smart home devices as part of its 6.6 Sale running on Lazada from 1 to 8 June and on Shopee from 1 to 6 June.
Among the biggest deals is the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro 12GB+512GB, which drops to P39,999 from P45,999. Other featured offers include the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G 12GB+512GB at P26,499, the Xiaomi TV A Pro 43-inch 2026 Google TV at P16,999, and the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite at P5,999. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S40 is also on sale for P9,999.
POCO products are likewise included in the promotion, with the POCO F7 Ultra 5G 16GB+512GB receiving a P6,000 discount to P33,999. Other discounted devices include the POCO Pad X1, POCO X8 Pro and POCO M8. Xiaomi said additional offers are available across its smartphones, tablets, wearables, monitors and connected devices throughout the promotional period.