Huang woos Korea tech execs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hosted top executives from South Korea’s biggest technology companies in Taipei on Monday, underscoring the growing importance of Korean partners in the artificial intelligence supply chain.
Executives from SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Naver attended the “Korean Partner Night” gathering on the sidelines of Computex 2026. Huang described South Korea as a “critical part” of Nvidia’s ecosystem as demand for AI chips, computing infrastructure and robotics continues to surge.
The Nvidia chief said the company remains open to further investments in South Korea and expressed interest in contributing to the country’s robotics sector. The meeting comes as Nvidia deepens ties with Korean firms, with the country emerging as a key market for AI infrastructure and advanced semiconductor technologies.