Kim Domingo posts boyfriend, denies dirty allegations

Domingo stressed that she has no “azucarero de papa” or sugar daddy connections, insisting that whatever material possessions she now enjoys are the result of hard work, sleepless nights, multiple taping and shooting schedules, patience, perseverance and prayers.

Still, some netizens found it curious that while the actress openly shared the timeline of her happy relationship, she stopped short of publicly revealing the identity of her partner.

Observers speculated that her boyfriend may be Thai, noting that his name appeared long and difficult to pronounce, something common among Thai names.

What remains certain for fans is that Domingo appears deeply happy in her relationship with her reportedly handsome and well-built foreign partner.