Kai Sotto and Rere Madrid begin new chapter with intimate Cavite wedding

Madrid later shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, admitting that the reality of finally becoming husband and wife still had not fully sunk in.

“Still feels unreal that we finally get to call this day ours,” she wrote.

The actress also reflected on the trials their relationship faced before reaching the altar, revealing that their bond endured despite hardships and outside negativity.

“Even though we went through challenges, misunderstandings, and people who tried to break what we had, we still chose to trust each other,” Madrid shared.

“Because of that, our relationship became even stronger, together with the love and support of our families,” she added.

Rere also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make their wedding possible, thanking both families and the people who stood behind them throughout their journey.

The newlyweds’ union quickly drew warm reactions online, with fans and friends celebrating the couple’s new beginning and sending messages of love and congratulations.