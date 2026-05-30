Broadway stars set one-night ‘After Oz’ concert in Makati

Broadway performers are set to take the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati on 10 July for a special one-night-only concert titled After Oz.

The event marks both a milestone celebration and a showcase of artistry, bringing together theater talents for a night of live performances.

Presented by Ayala Land in partnership with Theatre Group Asia, the concert is part of the theater’s fourth anniversary celebration and its ongoing efforts to grow audiences and promote cultural exchange through curated live experiences.

More details will be announced soon.