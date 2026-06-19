Christopher Jackson returns ‘to the room where it happens’

Broadway fans are getting a dose of nostalgia as original Hamilton star Christopher Jackson is set to return to the groundbreaking musical for a limited engagement from 8 September 2026 through 3 January 2027.
The announcement marks a homecoming for the actor and singer, who originated the role of George Washington when Hamilton premiered and helped transform musical theater into a global cultural phenomenon. His portrayal of America’s first president became one of the production’s defining performances, earning praise for its commanding presence, emotional depth and memorable musical numbers.
Jackson’s return is expected to be a major draw for longtime fans who have followed the show’s journey from its early days to its status as one of Broadway’s most celebrated productions. For many theatergoers, the opportunity to see an original cast member reprise a signature role offers a rare chance to experience a piece of the musical’s history firsthand.
Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton reimagined the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through a blend of hip-hop, R&B and traditional musical theater. Since its debut, the production has won numerous awards, broken box-office records and inspired audiences around the world.