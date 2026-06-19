Christopher Jackson returns ‘to the room where it happens’

Broadway fans are getting a dose of nostalgia as original Hamilton star Christopher Jackson is set to return to the groundbreaking musical for a limited engagement from 8 September 2026 through 3 January 2027.

The announcement marks a homecoming for the actor and singer, who originated the role of George Washington when Hamilton premiered and helped transform musical theater into a global cultural phenomenon. His portrayal of America’s first president became one of the production’s defining performances, earning praise for its commanding presence, emotional depth and memorable musical numbers.