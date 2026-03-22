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One singular sensation: Makati turns gold for ‘A Chorus Line’

The VIP Gala Night for the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line was a masterclass in local high society meeting global artistic excellence.
CAST of ‘A Chorus Line.’
CAST of ‘A Chorus Line.’
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Circuit Makati shimmered with an unmistakable golden glow last 11 March as the Samsung Performing Arts Theater opened its doors to a sea of superstar silhouettes. The VIP Gala Night for the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line was a masterclass in local high society meeting global artistic excellence. Dressed in shimmering gold tones and bold metallic accents, the city’s glitterati mirrored the high-stakes brilliance of the production itself. Under the visionary direction and choreography of Emmy Award winner Karla Puno-Garcia, the evening was a rhythmic celebration of the “singular sensations” that define the heartbeat of the theater world.

CAST of ‘A Chorus Line.’
ACC Philippines celebrates Filipino talent at 'A Chorus Line' gala

The electric atmosphere inside the theater was a seamless blend of old-school Broadway nostalgia and contemporary Manila sophistication. It was a night where the audience and the ensemble were one — a golden milestone in Makati’s cultural calendar that is still being talked about long after the final curtain call.

MARIANA Zobel de Ayala and Bea Zobel Jr.
MARIANA Zobel de Ayala and Bea Zobel Jr.
CHRISTOPHER Mohnani, Sofia Zobel Elizalde, Malou Gamboa, Ernest de Leon Escaler, Clint Ramos and Rajo Laurel.
CHRISTOPHER Mohnani, Sofia Zobel Elizalde, Malou Gamboa, Ernest de Leon Escaler, Clint Ramos and Rajo Laurel.
LISA Ongpin Periquet, Dr. Joven Cuanang, Ching Cruz, Ernest Escaler and Josie Natori.
LISA Ongpin Periquet, Dr. Joven Cuanang, Ching Cruz, Ernest Escaler and Josie Natori.
FRANCISCO ‘Paco’ Elizalde and Iñigo Elizalde.
FRANCISCO ‘Paco’ Elizalde and Iñigo Elizalde.
MARILEN and Santi Elizalde.
MARILEN and Santi Elizalde.
PATSY Zobel de Ayala, Ines Borromeo and Edna Floro.
PATSY Zobel de Ayala, Ines Borromeo and Edna Floro.
BETTINA and Serge Osmeña.
BETTINA and Serge Osmeña.
GELA Laurel-Stehmeier, Venisse Laurel-Hermano, Virginia Laurel and Gabba Hermano.
GELA Laurel-Stehmeier, Venisse Laurel-Hermano, Virginia Laurel and Gabba Hermano.
KARLA Puno-Garcia
KARLA Puno-Garcia
ALEX Cortez, Carissa Oledan Coscolluela and Alexandra Eduque.
ALEX Cortez, Carissa Oledan Coscolluela and Alexandra Eduque.
KIM and Lito Camacho.
KIM and Lito Camacho.
KIT Zobel, Garlic Garcia and Kathy Yupangco.
KIT Zobel, Garlic Garcia and Kathy Yupangco.
DOLLY de Leon
DOLLY de Leon
Circuit Makati
A Chorus Line
Broadway revival

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