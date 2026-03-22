One singular sensation: Makati turns gold for ‘A Chorus Line’

Circuit Makati shimmered with an unmistakable golden glow last 11 March as the Samsung Performing Arts Theater opened its doors to a sea of superstar silhouettes. The VIP Gala Night for the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line was a masterclass in local high society meeting global artistic excellence. Dressed in shimmering gold tones and bold metallic accents, the city’s glitterati mirrored the high-stakes brilliance of the production itself. Under the visionary direction and choreography of Emmy Award winner Karla Puno-Garcia, the evening was a rhythmic celebration of the “singular sensations” that define the heartbeat of the theater world.