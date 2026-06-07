Broadway stars bring Oz magic to Manila for one-night concert

Broadway performers Lissa De Guzman and Allie Trimm are heading to Manila for After Oz, a special one-night-only concert celebrating the fourth anniversary of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater on 10 July.

De Guzman, who portrayed Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, and Trimm, who played Glinda, will reunite on stage for an evening of musical theater favorites, reimagined classics, and songs inspired by the beloved land of Oz. Their appearance offers Filipino theater fans a rare opportunity to see two Broadway stars perform live in Manila.

Joining the pair are singer Morissette, the After Oz Orchestra, Mari Dance, and the UST Singers. Directed by Mikko Angeles with musical direction by Farley Asuncion, the concert is part of the theater’s ongoing commitment to bringing internationally acclaimed talent and world-class live entertainment to local audiences.