Ken San Jose takes center stage in ‘A Chorus Line’ revival

Ken San Jose is trading viral dance clips for the bright lights of the theater as he joins the Manila staging of A Chorus Line, stepping into the role of Mark Anthony in the iconic Broadway musical.

Widely recognized for his dynamic choreography on TikTok and high-energy performances on ASAP, Ken is now circling back to his first artistic love: live theater. The production, mounted by Theatre Group Asia, is helmed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Karla Puno Garcia, known internationally for her work on the 76th Tony Awards.

In A Chorus Line, Ken portrays Mark Anthony, the youngest hopeful in a grueling audition process that lays bare the personal stories of dancers vying for a spot in the ensemble. Mark is bright-eyed, sharp-tongued, and brimming with potential — a character whose humor and vulnerability bring warmth to a show celebrated for its raw honesty. The role demands triple-threat precision: Strong vocals, sharp acting instincts, and technical dance mastery.

Though many fans discovered Ken through social media and television, his roots run deep in musical theater. Long before trending online, he was already training and performing onstage. That passion resurfaced in a big way when he appeared in Joseph the Dreamer alongside Sam Concepcion and Gary Valenciano, an experience that reignited his commitment to theater.