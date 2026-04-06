Lin Manuel-Miranda to direct Off-Broadway musical ‘Octet’

Award-winning composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to take on a new creative role, as he prepares to direct the upcoming film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s Off-Broadway musical Octet.

Best known for creating the global phenomenon Hamilton, Miranda will step behind the camera to bring Malloy’s cerebral and emotionally-charged chamber musical to the screen. Octet, which premiered in 2019, explores themes of Internet addiction, human connection and digital dependency through a small ensemble cast portraying members of a support group grappling with their online habits.