Lin Manuel-Miranda to direct Off-Broadway musical ‘Octet’

Award-winning composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to take on a new creative role, as he prepares to direct the upcoming film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s Off-Broadway musical Octet.
Best known for creating the global phenomenon Hamilton, Miranda will step behind the camera to bring Malloy’s cerebral and emotionally-charged chamber musical to the screen. Octet, which premiered in 2019, explores themes of Internet addiction, human connection and digital dependency through a small ensemble cast portraying members of a support group grappling with their online habits.
The stage production, written and composed by Malloy, received widespread acclaim for its inventive structure and haunting a cappella score. It went on to win the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical, cementing its reputation as one of the most daring contemporary works in musical theater.
While Miranda has previously directed the film adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom!, this new project marks another step in his evolution as a filmmaker. His directorial debut was praised for its energetic pacing and sensitivity to its source material, earning him critical recognition beyond his work as a composer and performer.
Details regarding casting, production timeline and release date have yet to be announced.
For Malloy, whose other works include Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, the adaptation of Octet represents an opportunity to reach a wider audience. The musical’s themes, particularly its exploration of technology’s impact on mental health, are seen as especially resonant in today’s hyperconnected world.