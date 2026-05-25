Marcos orders DSWD to provide aid to victims of Angeles building collapse

Gatchalian said that while some families affected by the collapsed building are currently living in temporary shelters, the DSWD Field Office has already provided support to help with their situation.

The agency provided family food packs (FFPs) and other relief items, with the DSWD handing out cash assistance of P10,000 for the everyday expenses of the affected residents, coinciding with the directive of President Marcos of ensuring no one is left behind.

DSWD FO-3 Regional Director Venus F. Rebuldela was on hand to ensure that the “Angels in Red Vests” were doing their part in providing relief to the affected residents.

Gatchalian meanwhile said that burial assistance has also been prepared for confirmed fatalities in the incident.