PBBM visits Binondo fire victims

According to DSWD-NCR, Marcos personally led the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and financial assistance to an estimated 2,134 families affected by the fire.

The agency, however, had already distributed 2,000 ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes, kitchen kits, sleeping kits, and hygiene kits to the victims of the Binondo fire incident on Sunday.

The regional office said it continues to coordinate with the local government of Manila to address the needs of affected residents amid the challenges brought about by the incident.

