PBBM visits Binondo fire victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited fire victims in Binondo at the Leonardo B. Fugoso Sports Complex and Delpan Evacuation Center on Monday morning, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported.
The President was accompanied by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe, NCR Assistant Regional Director for Operations Bienvenido Jr. Barbosa, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Manila Third District Rep. Joel Chua, and other government officials.
According to DSWD-NCR, Marcos personally led the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and financial assistance to an estimated 2,134 families affected by the fire.
The agency, however, had already distributed 2,000 ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes, kitchen kits, sleeping kits, and hygiene kits to the victims of the Binondo fire incident on Sunday.
The regional office said it continues to coordinate with the local government of Manila to address the needs of affected residents amid the challenges brought about by the incident.