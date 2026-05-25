DSWD extends aid to victims of Pampanga building collapse

Dumlao noted that the aid provided to the 34 individuals was only an initial response from the agency, adding that additional assistance remains available under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

She said the DSWD continues to monitor the situation on the ground and is prepared to extend further assistance, including medical and burial aid under the AICS program, to victims of the incident in Pampanga.

“We are also ensuring that there are psychosocial interventions for the families, especially for those who have lost loved ones and for those who are still waiting for news about their missing relatives,” Dumlao added.

The DSWD spokesperson also assured the public that the agency remains in close coordination with the local government of Angeles City and other concerned agencies to ensure a whole-of-government response.

Dumlao stressed the agency’s coordination with the local government, rescue teams, and other agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways, to ensure continuous assistance and that no affected family is left behind.

Rex Gatchalian also led the distribution of ready-to-eat food packs and cash assistance to the victims and vowed to provide transportation assistance under the AICS program for stranded individuals.