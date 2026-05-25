AFP backs marine conservation drive through ‘Akbay Dagat’ run

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. attended the event as guest of honor and speaker.

The activity gathered AFP personnel, partner organizations, and civilian participants in support of environmental preservation and national solidarity initiatives.

Brawner said the event carried a deeper purpose beyond fitness and recreation, stressing that simple acts of unity can contribute to larger advocacy efforts.

“What makes this activity meaningful is that it goes beyond fitness and recreation. It reminds us that even simple acts — like running together for a cause — can contribute to greater collective action,” he said.

The AFP chief also emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in protecting the country’s marine ecosystems through unified action.