AFP chief visits Special Forces Regiment in Nueva Ecija

Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, visited the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) at Fort Magsaysay on 14 May 2026, reaffirming the AFP’s commitment to service and professionalism.

Brawner was welcomed by Eros James Uri, commander of the regiment, along with officers and enlisted personnel of the unit.

The AFP said the visit underscored the leadership’s continued engagement with frontline units and recognized the role of Special Forces operators in safeguarding national security and supporting peace and development efforts.