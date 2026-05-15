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AFP chief visits Special Forces Regiment in Nueva Ecija

AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. visits the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, reaffirming the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ commitment to discipline, patriotism, and frontline engagement amid evolving security challenges.
AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. visits the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, reaffirming the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ commitment to discipline, patriotism, and frontline engagement amid evolving security challenges.
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Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, visited the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) at Fort Magsaysay on 14 May 2026, reaffirming the AFP’s commitment to service and professionalism.

Brawner was welcomed by Eros James Uri, commander of the regiment, along with officers and enlisted personnel of the unit.

The AFP said the visit underscored the leadership’s continued engagement with frontline units and recognized the role of Special Forces operators in safeguarding national security and supporting peace and development efforts.

AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. visits the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, reaffirming the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ commitment to discipline, patriotism, and frontline engagement amid evolving security challenges.
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In his message, Brawner commended the troops for their dedication and sacrifices, emphasizing the importance of discipline, patriotism, and loyalty in carrying out their mission.

“Continue doing good service for our country. Be proud of the uniform you wear and always be loyal to our Constitution, our people, our organization, our country, and our flag,” Brawner said.

He also encouraged troops to remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of military service as the AFP continues to address evolving security challenges.

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