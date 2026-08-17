In a statement released through spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco, the PAF addressed public concerns regarding military service recognitions and protocols.

“The Philippine Air Force acknowledges the public interest regarding military service and recognitions,” the PAF said.

“The PAF emphasizes that the military status, assignments, and recognitions of its personnel are reflected in official AFP records,” it added.

The Air Force clarified that all awards and insignia worn on official military uniforms must be supported by proper official documentation.

“In response to the concerns raised, the Reserve Command, PAF is reviewing existing policies on the conferment of awards and the authorization to wear honorary badges and insignia by reservists,” the statement read.

“All awards and badges worn on the military uniform must be supported by appropriate General Orders or official documentation specifying the nature and basis of the individual’s contribution or service,” it added

The Air Force disclosed that its Reserve Command, in coordination with other major branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will review and update regulations to ensure compliance with official protocols and maintain the integrity of the military awards system.