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PNP chief vows missing sabungeros families’ protection

PNP chief vows missing sabungeros families’ protection
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The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to provide security to the families of missing cockfighters amid reports of alleged intimidation and interference tied to the ongoing investigation, the top police official said Sunday.

PNP chief vows missing sabungeros families’ protection
Families of missing sabungeros urged to report intimidation attempts

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities will investigate claims that relatives of the missing sabungeros were pressured or bribed to skip court hearings.

“Police assistance does not end with the case build-up and filing of charges,” Nartatez said. “It expands to ensuring that no mockery of the justice system will happen during the course of the legal process.”

PNP chief vows missing sabungeros families’ protection
PNP, handang magbigay seguridad sa mga pamilya ng 'missing sabungeros'
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