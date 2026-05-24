PNP chief vows missing sabungeros families’ protection

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to provide security to the families of missing cockfighters amid reports of alleged intimidation and interference tied to the ongoing investigation, the top police official said Sunday.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities will investigate claims that relatives of the missing sabungeros were pressured or bribed to skip court hearings.
“Police assistance does not end with the case build-up and filing of charges,” Nartatez said. “It expands to ensuring that no mockery of the justice system will happen during the course of the legal process.”