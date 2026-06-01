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Human bones mostly retrieved from Taal

The total number of human bones identified, after examinations, is 1,400.
PHILIPPINE Coast Guard personnel depart for Lake Taal, Talisay, Batangas — south of Manila. Search teams scoured the lake for remains of dozens of cockfighters allegedly murdered and dumped there by rogue elements.
PHILIPPINE Coast Guard personnel depart for Lake Taal, Talisay, Batangas — south of Manila. Search teams scoured the lake for remains of dozens of cockfighters allegedly murdered and dumped there by rogue elements.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Ted ALJIBE /Agence France-Presse
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The Philippine National Police Forensic Group (PNP-FG) confirmed on Monday that about 1,400 of the nearly 2,000 bones recovered from Taal Lake are human remains, as authorities continue investigating their possible link to the missing sabungeros case.

Speaking during a briefing at Camp Crame, PNP-FG director Col. Pierre Carpio said forensic examinations established that the majority of the recovered bones were human.

PHILIPPINE Coast Guard personnel depart for Lake Taal, Talisay, Batangas — south of Manila. Search teams scoured the lake for remains of dozens of cockfighters allegedly murdered and dumped there by rogue elements.
PNP confirms 1,400 human bones recovered from Taal Lake

“The total number of human bones we have identified, after examinations, is 1,400,” Carpio told reporters.

The forensic group conducted medico-legal, anthropological, radiographic imaging, dental and DNA examinations on the recovered remains.

However, Carpio said authorities have yet to determine whether the DNA profiles extracted from the bones match those of the missing sabungeros. He said the DNA analysis remains ongoing.

Investigators are looking into the possible connection between the remains and the disappearance of at least 34 online cockfighting enthusiasts who were allegedly abducted and killed between 2021 and 2022. Authorities have been pursuing leads that some victims may have been dumped in or around Taal Lake.

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