Human bones mostly retrieved from Taal

“The total number of human bones we have identified, after examinations, is 1,400,” Carpio told reporters.

The forensic group conducted medico-legal, anthropological, radiographic imaging, dental and DNA examinations on the recovered remains.

However, Carpio said authorities have yet to determine whether the DNA profiles extracted from the bones match those of the missing sabungeros. He said the DNA analysis remains ongoing.

Investigators are looking into the possible connection between the remains and the disappearance of at least 34 online cockfighting enthusiasts who were allegedly abducted and killed between 2021 and 2022. Authorities have been pursuing leads that some victims may have been dumped in or around Taal Lake.