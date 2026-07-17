Sabio said her client was the victim of malicious and false accusations founded on what she described as fabricated and distorted claims.

"Atty. Carol's meetings with the relatives of the victims happened because they asked for them. It is an undeniable fact," Sabio said.

"To say that a payoff ensued during those encounters is not only preposterous but also a product of a sinful imagination, which must be legally proven by the complainants," she added.

According to Sabio, the relatives of the missing sabungeros initiated the meetings, which took place in March and April at Cruz's office in Mandaluyong City.

She acknowledged that Cruz provided financial assistance to some of the families but said the money was intended only to cover transportation and meal expenses.

"My client does not deny giving financial aid to the victims' families during those meetings for their fare and food, as they all came from a long way. She only obliged out of the goodness of her heart," Sabio said.

She maintained that no conditions were attached to the assistance.

"We have evidence to prove this. No less than the counter-affidavits of the other victims' relatives present in those meetings corroborate the assertions made by my client as to what really transpired during those encounters," Sabio said.

She added that no documents were signed, no agreements were executed and no demands were made in exchange for the financial assistance. She also claimed that three of the complainants themselves confirmed this during a press conference at the National Police Commission headquarters on 20 May 2026.

Sabio also questioned the conduct of that press conference, saying the National Police Commission allowed its platform to be used to repeatedly mention Cruz's name, allegedly violating her constitutional right to due process.

She likewise denied allegations that Cruz attempted to discourage or prevent the families from pursuing criminal cases against Ang, who is facing kidnapping and murder charges in connection with the disappearance of dozens of sabungeros.

"Tumulong ka lang, ikaw pa ang nagka-kaso. Kung ganun pala, sana I did not open the Foundation's doors to them. We have been helping since 2021 and we will not allow these three complainants to simply destroy the Foundation's reputation, which we built from scratch all these years," Sabio quoted Cruz as saying.

Sabio said her client will present evidence and witness testimonies at the proper time to explain why three of the complainants allegedly sought Cruz's assistance.

She further alleged that the three complainants were seeking a substantial financial settlement from Ang and wanted Cruz to serve as an intermediary in their negotiations.

Sabio did not identify the complainants but said they have sufficient evidence to support the allegation.