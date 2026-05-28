Over 2,000 bones recovered in missing sabungeros probe

“Continuous ang ating examination sa mga ito, and then, we will have a comprehensive results, reports with regards to matching ng mga DNA natin,” Carpio said.

He declined to say whether any of the remains had already been positively identified, citing the difficulty of processing skeletal evidence.

“Unang una, buto ito — ito ang pinaka-mahirap na parte ng katawan na kinukuhaan ng DNA at maproseso,” he said.

Earlier, whistleblower Julie Patidongan, a former aide of gambling operator Atong Ang, alleged that the victims were abducted and killed at a slaughterhouse near a fishpond in Laurel.

Patidongan claimed the victims, some of whom were allegedly involved in game-fixing, were later dumped into Taal Lake.

At least 34 individuals linked to online cockfighting disappeared in separate incidents between 2021 and 2022.