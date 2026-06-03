PNP taps forensic team testing recovered 1.4K human bones

“Identifying over a thousand bone fragments is undeniably a tall order for our forensic teams, but I have absolute confidence in the expertise and capability of the PNP Forensic Group,” Nartatez said.

He ordered the mobilization of specialized personnel and advanced DNA technology to speed up the process. He also directed regional police units in Calabarzon to secure the recovery site to protect remaining evidence.

The PNP Forensic Group recently announced that about 1,400 of roughly 2,000 bone fragments retrieved from the lake have been confirmed as human.

The remains are undergoing medical, anthropological, X-ray, dental and DNA examinations.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether any DNA profiles match the missing cockfighters, known locally as sabungeros.

Experts cited that the lake’s environmental conditions — including sulfuric acid, high temperatures and high mineral content — may have degraded the biological evidence.

Nartatez acknowledged the prolonged agonizing wait endured by the victims’ families but vowed that investigators would exhaust all scientific means to find answers.

“We recognize the immense anxiety this news brings to the families who have waited years for answers,” Nartatez said. “While the scientific process ahead is deeply complex, our commitment to you remains unshakeable.”