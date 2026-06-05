Security concerns prompt transfer of missing sabungeros’ cases

The cases were moved from the regional trial courts in Santa Cruz and San Pablo City in Laguna province, and Lipa City in Batangas province, following a Supreme Court en banc resolution.

“The transfer was granted upon the motion of the panel of prosecutors due to security concerns and the sensitive nature of the cases,” Martinez said. The High Court’s order was dated 5 February 2026.

The three cases have since been raffled to separate branches of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court, which issued notices to the involved parties between April and May.

The development follows recent legal maneuvers by the victims’ families. Last week, five families filed an obstruction of justice complaint with the Justice department against one of Ang’s lawyers, Caroline Cruz and three others.

The complaint, led by relative Charlene Lasco, accuses the group of attempting to influence witnesses and persuade families to alter their testimonies.

The disappearance of dozens of cockfight gamers remains one of the country’s most high-profile unresolved mysteries.

A whistleblower previously alleged that the bodies of the missing victims were dumped in Taal Lake in Batangas.