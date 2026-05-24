Maki hits 1 billion Spotify streams as ‘KOLORCOASTER’ tour takes off

Maki reaches another major milestone in his music career, surpassing 1 billion cumulative streams on Spotify ahead of his upcoming KOLORCOASTER Southeast Asian concert tour and the release of his latest single, “habangbuhay pansamantala.”

The achievement follows the strong reception of his album KOLORCOASTER, which featured standout tracks including “Dilaw,” “Namumula,” and “kahel na langit.” As he brings the colorful energy of the album beyond the Philippines, Maki is gearing up for performances at The Theater at Mediacorp in Singapore on 13 June and Bengkel Space in Jakarta, Indonesia on 14 June. More tour dates across North America, Australia, and New Zealand are expected to be revealed soon. Tickets for the Singapore and Indonesia stops are available via MakiKolorcoasterTour.myx.global.