Maki hits 1 billion Spotify streams as ‘KOLORCOASTER’ tour takes off

Maki reaches another major milestone in his music career, surpassing 1 billion cumulative streams on Spotify ahead of his upcoming KOLORCOASTER Southeast Asian concert tour and the release of his latest single, “habangbuhay pansamantala.”
The achievement follows the strong reception of his album KOLORCOASTER, which featured standout tracks including “Dilaw,” “Namumula,” and “kahel na langit.” As he brings the colorful energy of the album beyond the Philippines, Maki is gearing up for performances at The Theater at Mediacorp in Singapore on 13 June and Bengkel Space in Jakarta, Indonesia on 14 June. More tour dates across North America, Australia, and New Zealand are expected to be revealed soon. Tickets for the Singapore and Indonesia stops are available via MakiKolorcoasterTour.myx.global.
Ahead of the tour, the Kapamilya singer-songwriter released his new track “habangbuhay pansamantala.” Maki described the song as a “pink song,” capturing the pain of being treated as an option or someone left waiting in an uncertain relationship.
The track was written by Maki, with production handled by Nhiko Sabiniano of Nameless Kids. Prior to its official launch, snippets of the song had already amassed millions of views on social media, connecting with listeners through its emotional and relatable theme.
To mark the release, Maki also unveiled two fan-centered events: Pink Fest at TriNoma on 29 May and Pink Room at Quezon Club, Solaire Resort North on 5 June. Tickets for “Pink Room” are available through Solaire Rewards.