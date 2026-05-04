Bini launches ‘Signals’ world tour

Anchored by the standout track “Blush,” the record leans into intimacy and immediacy, capturing the rush of emotions at their earliest spark. Building on the momentum of their previous eras, including the third studio album “FLAMES” and the vibrant “BINIverse” phase, the group’s newest era expands both their sonic palette and visual storytelling, layering sleek pop production with harmonized vocals and a fluid mix of English and Tagalog.

The upcoming tour follows the success of their first world tour, the BINIverse Tour, which launched with a historic sold-out show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, making them the first Filipino solo act to pack the world’s largest indoor venue with 50,000 fans.

Across streaming platforms, Bini’s reach has also surged past two billion combined audio and video streams, fueled by hits such as “Cherry On Top,” “Blink Twice,” “Shagidi,” “Bikini” and “Sweet Tooth.” Their steady stream of releases, including the BINIverse EP in February 2025, has further cemented their position as one of the leading forces in the Asian pop movement. Their growing acclaim includes recognition from Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 2025, Spotify’s Breakout Artists of 2024 — where they were the only Filipino act featured — and GRAMMY.com’s “14 Pinoy Pop Acts You Should Know.”

The Signals World Tour will span multiple continents, beginning with Asia before moving through North America and Europe, then returning to Asia for a second leg. Ticket presales begin 11 May for BLOOM members, followed by local presales on 12 May, Spotify presale on 13 May and general on-sale on 15 May.