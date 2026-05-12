Maki to release new single after ‘Kolorcoaster’ concert success

After his successful “Kolorcoaster: One More Ride” concert, OPM hitmaker Maki is set to release a new single titled “Habangbuhay Pansamantala,” which will be out on 24 May, as confirmed on his official social media account.

He announced that the upcoming single is now available for pre-save on digital streaming platforms.

Furthermore, the singer will hold the fan event “Pink Fest” on 29 May at TriNoma in Quezon City, and the “Pink Room” fan meeting on 5 June at Solaire Resort North.