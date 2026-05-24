I used to think the most stressful battery problem was the TV remote. It usually dies when the volume is too loud, or the channel is wrong, and the TV is “too far” to operate manually.

Then electric vehicles arrived and made batteries much more serious. Now the battery can decide how far a vehicle can go and how long a rider must stop to charge it.

This is why battery swapping is worth watching. Instead of plugging in and waiting, the rider exchanges a depleted battery for a charged one.

In China, NIO announced on 6 February 2026 that it had completed its 100 millionth battery swap. They said its power swap takes an average of about three minutes.

CATL, the world’s largest EV battery maker, has its Choco-SEB system that uses modular battery blocks where one block can provide about 200 kilometers of driving range.