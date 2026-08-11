The model is certified by the Department of Transportation and complies with the Philippine National Standard for Class 1 public utility vehicles, making it suitable for transport cooperatives, resorts, LGUs and other organizations.

Meanwhile, the Carry Patrol Van is priced at P822,000 and targets barangays, LGUs and organizations requiring patrol and public-service vehicles.

The 10-seater comes with a reversible seat, checkered plate flooring, roll-up canvas covers, an embedded side step and a siren with a public-address system and blinker.

Both variants will be available through Suzuki Philippines’ authorized dealership network.