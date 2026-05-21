Ex-Caloocan mayor files graft raps vs Asistio, DPWH execs over ghost projects

He said the alleged anomalies were first documented by a private citizen identified as Byron Columna, who claimed to have inspected the project and was shot last year.

He told reporters in an ambush interview that his witness saw multiple shots fired at the private citizen, and that no one helped him.

“Kasi sa ngayon parang nakakalimutan na itong mga anomalya sa mga proyekto ng DPWH, puro nalang tayo sa impeachment nakafocus eh. Balik na tayo at hinihikayat ko ang mga mamayan na nakakakita sa anomalya na magsampa po kayo ng demanda” Malonzo urged

Malonzo alleged Asistio was involved in the scheme through political influence, claiming he was seen associated with the projects, including tarpaulins bearing his image.

Asistio has appeared in hearings on alleged flood control projects before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), where he denied the claims in his district in 2025.