Padilla denies helping Bato escape Senate premises

Senator Robin Padilla denied allegations that he helped Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa escape from the Senate premises in the early hours of 14 May following tensions at the Senate amid the presence of police officers and security personnel last week.
In a statement, Padilla recounted the tension following reports of an alleged Senate coup while he accompanied Dela Rosa, who stayed at the Senate building for three days after returning following a six-month absence.
“Ramdam mo na iba na ang ambience. May mga armadong kalalakihan na sa labas. May mga rally, may mga usapang lalala ng sitwasyon” Sen Padilla said
He added that when tensions escalated at the Senate lower ground, the two senators were in their office on the fifth floor, adding that Dela Rosa was concerned about fellow senators, media personnel, and employees inside the building.
Padilla said he and Dela Rosa remained relaxed after Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano allegedly told them that no warrant had been presented by a local court.
“Ang sabi ni Sen. Bato, ‘Sasabay na ko’ Alangan naming tanggihan ko yun?” he urged
“Walang sasakayan si Sen. bato dahil hinatid lang sya sa Senado ng sasakyan ni Sen. Allan Peter Cayetan” he added
Padilla said he does not consider Dela Rosa a fugitive, insisting that the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) is invalid and that due process under Philippine law must be respected.