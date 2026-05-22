Padilla denies helping Bato escape Senate premises

“Ramdam mo na iba na ang ambience. May mga armadong kalalakihan na sa labas. May mga rally, may mga usapang lalala ng sitwasyon” Sen Padilla said

He added that when tensions escalated at the Senate lower ground, the two senators were in their office on the fifth floor, adding that Dela Rosa was concerned about fellow senators, media personnel, and employees inside the building.

Padilla said he and Dela Rosa remained relaxed after Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano allegedly told them that no warrant had been presented by a local court.

“Ang sabi ni Sen. Bato, ‘Sasabay na ko’ Alangan naming tanggihan ko yun?” he urged

“Walang sasakayan si Sen. bato dahil hinatid lang sya sa Senado ng sasakyan ni Sen. Allan Peter Cayetan” he added

Padilla said he does not consider Dela Rosa a fugitive, insisting that the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) is invalid and that due process under Philippine law must be respected.