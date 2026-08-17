A fetus preserved inside a glass jar was discovered buried in the ground in Barangay Pasil, New Lucena, Iloilo, on Sunday afternoon.
According to the New Lucena Police Station, a resident noticed a red cover protruding from the soil. When the jar was dug up and cleaned, a fetus was found inside.
Police believe the fetus may have been preserved because it had been submerged in water inside the jar. Authorities estimate that the jar may have been buried for four to five years.
The New Lucena Municipal Police Station turned over the fetus to the Rural Health Unit. It is reportedly set to undergo a blessing before burial.
Further details are expected as authorities continue their investigation.