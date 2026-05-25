Over 7,000 affected by Binondo fire

The Manila government assists around 2,500 families who were displaced at Delpan Evacuation Center; some of the residents have not been able to register their families in the family card.

Moreno has assured the victims that the city government will provide financial assistance to help them recover as early as Monday afternoon.

Investigators said 1,266 damaged structures affected the more than ten-hour fire, where several Philippine Coast Guards help extinguish the fire.

The fire in the residential area started around 3 p.m. on Saturday, 23 May, and rapidly spread and reached Task Force Charlie at 5 p.m.